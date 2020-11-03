STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States

Coimbatore: Two gold merchants held for having piece of an ancient idol

Coimbatore city police arrested two gold merchants while they were trying to sell a piece of an ancient Panchaloha idol, suspected to have been stolen from a temple.

Published: 03rd November 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police arrested two gold merchants while they were trying to sell a piece of an ancient Panchaloha idol, suspected to have been stolen from a temple. Police also formed a special team to recover the remaining parts of the idol.

The arrested persons are U Hari alias Jayachandran (36), a resident of Sullivan Street, and M Balavenkatesh (36) from Amul Nagar in Selvapuram. Both are gold merchants and running their business in Coimbatore city, police said.

On Sunday early morning around 1 am, a police team attached with Variety Hall Road police station was on patrol. The duo was waiting near Telugu Street - Idayar Street Junction. On seeing the police vehicle, they tried in vain to flee the place.

Police caught them and found that the duo had a piece of Panchaloha idol (believed to be a right wrist of a woman deity) with them.

During questioning, the duo revealed that it was separated from an antique idol and they bought it from one Thirunavukkarasu from Oddanchatram in Dindigul district.

"The person gave the piece of an idol to the duo to sell it at a high price and take a commission. We suspect that he could have a connection with idol smugglers," said a police officer.

The two were booked under sections of 380 (2) (for idol theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of IPC and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday evening.

"We have formed a special team to trace the prime suspect Thirunavukkarasu and informed the idol wing of Tamil Nadu police for further investigation, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the city police have planned to seek the help of the Archeology department to examine the piece of the statue to ascertain its age, the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold merchants panchaloha idol
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp