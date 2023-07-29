Home States

RTI activists urge Tamil Nadu govt to allow online applications at taluk level 

Though there are taluk-level public information officers (PIOs) in various departments, applications can be sent to them only through post.

Published: 29th July 2023

Minister Thangam Thennarasu said he would take appropriate action to speed up the process (File photo)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Claiming that people are unable to file applications online under the Right to Information Act at taluk level, RTI activists have requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Human Resource Development Minister Thangam Thennarasu to resolve the issue immediately.

Though there are taluk-level public information officers (PIOs) in various departments, applications can be sent to them only through post. Online applications can be filed only to PIOs in district headquarters. In some departments, online applications can be filed only to PIOs at department headquarters which may be located outside the district. The offline process is time-consuming and cost-intensive, RTI activists said.    

Varathan Ananthappan, an RTI activist, said a website was created on August 8, 2022, for receiving information under the RTI Act. "On February 14, 2023, it was rolled out at the offices of the heads of revenue departments, and at district offices of the directorate of survey and settlement, and at district collectorates," he said. This website facility can be extended to taluk levels, but the state human resources department is delaying it, Ananthappan said.    

A Ramakrishnan, an RTI activist from Theni district, said, "If online RTI services are extended to all levels it would be useful to people. Though there is an option for a second appeal on the RTI portal, it is not functioning for the last one year.”

R Bharathi, a resident, said requesting information through the post and maintaining records in physical form is difficult.

“Also, most departments won’t give information within the stipulated time, and if the information is too long, petitioners have to pay a fee for getting it. If the process is made completely online, people can get the information easily," she said. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, minister Thangam Thennarasu said he would look into the issue and take appropriate action to speed up the process.

