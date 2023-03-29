Home States

Tamil Nadu CM orders suspension of IPS officer Balveer Singh accused of torturing suspects

On the alleged brutal acts of custodial violence in Ambasamudram, the Chief Minister said his government would not make any compromise on human rights violations at police stations.

Published: 29th March 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday informed the State Assembly that Balveer Singh, hitherto Assistant Superintendent of Police of Ambasamudram sub-division in Tirunelveli district, who was accused of torturing suspects when they were brought for interrogation, has been placed under suspension. 

Responding to the issue raised by members of various political parties, the Chief Minister said his government would not make any compromise on human rights violations at police stations. "Appropriate action will be taken against those involved in custodial torture after getting the full inquiry report. "

ASP Balveer Singh

On Monday, a day after the alleged brutal acts of custodial violence in Ambasamudram shook the state’s conscience, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu had shifted ASP Balveer Singh, assistant superintendent of police, to the Chief Officer Vacancy Reserve.

Members of various political parties demanded that Balveer Singh should be removed from police service and merely keeping him in 'vacancy reserve' would not suffice. 

The ASP was accused of pulling out the teeth of over 10 persons and crushing the testicles of two in police custody. The accusations against Singh were levelled by many men who were brought to Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi and Vikramasingapuram police stations for inquiries.

(This tweet contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Meanwhile, CM also said that during the past two years, caste clashes and murders committed by rowdies have been brought down to a large extent. "In 2019, during the AIADMK regime, 1,670 murders took place. But the number of murders has been brought down to 1,596 during 2022, that is, 74 murders have been prevented by this government."

As far as this government is concerned, the police department has been given a free hand and those who commit murders are being arrested quickly, irrespective of their status and without any partiality, the Chief Minister added.

