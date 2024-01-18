Gujarat BJP's 'Van Setu Chetana Yatra' aims to reinforce Hindutva's influence on the tribal area

AHMEDABAD: Before the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' reaches Gujarat's tribal districts, the Gujarat BJP has begun the 'Van Setu Chetana Yatra'.

Through this yatra, BJP aims to increase its presence in tribal areas ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as well as reinforce Hindutva's influence in the tribal belt.

The five-day 'Van Setu Chetana Yatra' began on Thursday, in Janki Van in Bhinar, Navsari district, with President Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil leading the way. The yatra will pass across 14 tribal districts in the state.