Gujarat BJP's 'Van Setu Chetana Yatra' aims to reinforce Hindutva's influence on the tribal area

AHMEDABAD: Before the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' reaches Gujarat's tribal districts, the Gujarat BJP has begun the 'Van Setu Chetana Yatra'.
Through this yatra, BJP aims to increase its presence in tribal areas ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as well as reinforce Hindutva's influence in the tribal belt.
The five-day 'Van Setu Chetana Yatra' began on Thursday, in Janki Van in Bhinar, Navsari district, with President Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil leading the way. The yatra will pass across 14 tribal districts in the state.
Among the events planned for the 1,000-kilometer yatra is a celebration of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Following the commencement of the yatra, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed confidence that it will become an efficient means of reaching out to the masses.
Referring to the Ram Mandir, the Chief Minister stated “As a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment and powerful decision-making, Lord Ram will arrive in Ayodhya on the 22nd.”
According to the cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government Rushikesh Patel, “1000-kilometer yatra will traverse through 14 districts, including Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Narmada, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Mahisagar, Aravalli, Sabarkantha, and Banaskantha."
The yatra will end in Ambaji, Banaskantha district, on January 22, the day of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's consecration.