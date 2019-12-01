21 villages to be merged with Rajamahendravaram civic body

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The day when Rajamahendravaram gets the ‘greater’ tag is not far away as the State government is likely to issue a notification, merging 21 villages surrounding the city into the municipal corporation limits. According to a recent proposal submitted to the government, Vemagiri and Kadiyam can be included in the RMC. Apart from them, Bobbilanka and Katavaram villages of Sitanagaram mandal, among others, are also under consideration for the merger.According to sources in the know, the process is likely to be completed by December-end or early January.

It might be recalled here that the previous government had issued an order de-notifying 21 gram panchayats for their merger with the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC). The municipal corporation had even prepared a master plan for the development of basic infrastructure in the limits of RMC, including the villages to be merged. However, this process was delayed as the matter was taken to a court.

After the merger is complete, the number of divisions within the Corporation limits will increase to 100 from the present 50 after the merger of 21 villages. The RMC is also planning to create new zones in the city to promote balanced growth.

The 21 villages--Kateru, Namavaram, Kolamuru, Velugubanda, Palacharla, Pidimgoyyi, Rajanagaram, Nidigatla, Venkatanagaram, Bommuru, Madhurapudi, Dowaleswaram, Burugupudi, Rajavole, Lalacheruvu, Narendrapuram, Chakradwarabandham, Hukumpeta, Gadala, Satellite city and Thorredu--proposed to be merged with the RMC are presently under the administrative control of Sub-Collector R Mahesh Kumar and municipal chief Abhishikt Kishore. Diwancheruvu panchayat will not be merged due to a pending case in the High Court.