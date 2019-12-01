Home States Andhra Pradesh

21 villages to be merged with Rajamahendravaram civic body

According to sources in the know, the process is likely to be completed by December-end or early January.  

Published: 01st December 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The day when Rajamahendravaram gets the ‘greater’ tag is not far away as the State government is likely to issue a notification, merging 21 villages surrounding the city into the municipal corporation limits. According to a recent proposal submitted to the government, Vemagiri and Kadiyam can be included in the RMC. Apart from them, Bobbilanka and Katavaram villages of Sitanagaram mandal, among others, are also under consideration for the merger.According to sources in the know, the process is likely to be completed by December-end or early January.  

It might be recalled here that the previous government had issued an order de-notifying 21 gram panchayats for their merger with the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC).  The municipal corporation had even prepared a master plan for the development of basic infrastructure in the limits of RMC, including the villages to be merged. However, this process was delayed as the matter was taken to a court. 

After the merger is complete, the number of divisions within the Corporation limits will increase to 100 from the present 50 after the merger of 21 villages.  The RMC is also planning to create new zones in the city to promote balanced growth.  

The 21 villages--Kateru, Namavaram, Kolamuru, Velugubanda, Palacharla, Pidimgoyyi, Rajanagaram, Nidigatla, Venkatanagaram, Bommuru, Madhurapudi, Dowaleswaram, Burugupudi, Rajavole, Lalacheruvu, Narendrapuram, Chakradwarabandham, Hukumpeta, Gadala, Satellite city and Thorredu--proposed to be merged with the RMC are presently under the administrative control of Sub-Collector R Mahesh Kumar and municipal chief Abhishikt Kishore.  Diwancheruvu panchayat will not be merged due to a pending case in the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajamahendravaram
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp