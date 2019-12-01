Bi-weekly SADAREM camps in Prakasam from December 8

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has decided to conduct bi-weekly Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADAREM) camps across all teaching, area and district government hospitals (Tuesday and Friday) in the district, December 8 onwards.

Camps will also be held on a weekly basis in all Assembly constituencies from December 15. Around 70,000 physically challenged people across the district are likely to benefit from this new arrangement.

The move comes in the aftermath, of people facing difficulties in reaching out to SADAREM officers every time they need a disability certificate.

“By announcing that camps will be held from time to time for the physically challenged people so that they can obtain SADAREM certificates with ease, the YSRC government has fulfilled its election promise to us. We are feeling jubilant,” Gurava Reddy, leader of the Physically Challenged Persons Association said. District medical authorities have decided to conduct SADAREM camps at Kondepi, Addanki on a pilot basis.