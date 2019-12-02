Andhra Pradesh Science Fair to be held in Prakasam district after 25 years

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After a gap of 25 years, Prakasam district has got the chance to organise the prestigious 'State Science Fair -2019' from December 20 to 22. For this, around 500 students, 500 teachers with nearly 250 selected science exhibits will be expected to arrive here.

Prakasam district got the opportunity to host this fair in 1993-94 last time, when it was conducted at the PVR Municipal Boys High School grounds for three days. Though the district administration is committed to conduct this event successfully, there is no suitable venue to accommodate the probable 1,000 guests for three days.

Moreover, due to year ending, no educational institute is ready to give their premise or building to accommodate students and teachers attending the science fair. "We are very happy that, this year the fair will be hosted by us. We have decided the dates already and are expecting around 1,000 guests. In this connection, we are searching for a suitable venue. We will invite ministers A Suresh and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy," DEO VS Subba Rao told TNIE.