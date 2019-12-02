Committee will be established to monitor Manabadi-Nadu-Nedu initiative in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued orders for the establishment of Programme Monitoring Unit (PMU) for the Manabadi-Nadu-Nedu initiative. FCS Peter, Engineer in-chief, R&B, (retired) and former director general of National Academy of Construction, Hyderabad, has been appointed as PMU chief.

Earlier, the State government constituted State-level and district-level committees for reviewing the progress of Nadu-Nedu works. The PMU will ensure that material procurement and labour force deployment were done appropriately and in a transparent way. The PMU will have the authority to monitor all aspects of Nadu Nedu programme.

It will ensure transparency, quality standards, timely execution and cost-effective implementation of works. The PMU will offer operational support and guidance to the agencies executing works and monitor the departments and their undertakings responsible for execution of Nadu-Nedu programme.