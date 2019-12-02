Heavy rain likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places in all districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours.

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated areas in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts in the next 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, rain occurred at many places in Rayalaseema and isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and neighbourhood has become less marked. This influences weather change in Nellore and Prakasam districts. “There is prevalence of northeast monsoon which will witness thunderstorm activity in the districts of Prakasam and Nellore of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chittoor and Kadapa of Rayalaseema,” said IMD director Nagaratna.

Various parts of Nellore, Anantapur, Prakasam districts and Tirupati received moderate to heavy rains on Sunday. According to Prakasan Chief Planning Officer, 37 out of 56 mandals received 219 mm rainfall on Sunday. Similarly, several parts of Anantapur district received rains since Saturday night. The district recorded 2.1 mm rainfall. Southern parts of Nellore district also received heavy rainfall. District Agriculture department district officials are closely monitoring the situation and field -level officers were deployed to advise the farmers.

“As of now, the rainfall will not affect crops in the district. But, if the rain continues, it may damage crops. Our field staff are available to farmer community and they will give suitable suggestions to them,” Joint Director, Agriculture (JDA) PV Srirama Murthy told TNIE.

“We have cultivated cotton and red gram this season and the yield is good. The untimely rains may damage crops. We are worried,” Gonepalli Sreenivasa Rao, a tenant farmer from Cheemakurthi mandal, said.

Downpour in Tirumala caused severe hardship to devotees on Sunday morning. Devotees faced a lot of difficulties in finding shelter.