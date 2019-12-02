Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema today

Various parts of Nellore, Anantapur, Prakasam districts and Tirupati received moderate to heavy rains on Sunday.

Published: 02nd December 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Several roads were inundated in heavy rains in Ongole on Sunday

Several roads were inundated in heavy rains in Ongole on Sunday| Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places in all districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours. 

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated areas in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts in the next 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, rain occurred at many places in Rayalaseema and isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and neighbourhood has become less marked. This influences weather change in Nellore and Prakasam districts. “There is prevalence of northeast monsoon which will witness thunderstorm activity in the districts of Prakasam and Nellore of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chittoor and Kadapa of Rayalaseema,” said IMD director Nagaratna.

Various parts of Nellore, Anantapur, Prakasam districts and Tirupati received moderate to heavy rains on Sunday. According to Prakasan Chief Planning Officer, 37 out of 56 mandals received 219 mm rainfall on Sunday.  Similarly, several parts of Anantapur district received rains since Saturday night. The district recorded 2.1 mm rainfall. Southern parts of Nellore district also received heavy rainfall. District Agriculture department district officials are closely monitoring the situation and field -level officers were deployed to advise the farmers.

“As of now, the rainfall will not affect crops in the district. But, if the rain continues, it may damage crops. Our field staff are available to farmer community and they will give suitable suggestions to them,” Joint Director, Agriculture (JDA) PV Srirama Murthy told TNIE.

“We have cultivated cotton and red gram this season and the yield is good. The untimely rains may damage crops. We are worried,” Gonepalli Sreenivasa Rao, a tenant farmer from Cheemakurthi mandal, said.

Downpour in Tirumala caused severe hardship to devotees on Sunday morning. Devotees faced a lot of difficulties in finding shelter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh rains Rayalseema IMD Andhra Pradesh weather
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp