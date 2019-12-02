Post Hyderabad vet rape, Guntur police starts measures to check attacks on women

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In the wake of inhuman attack on a veterinary doctor in Telangana, Guntur police has declared that Dial 100 system would run 24/7 in three shifts, released an emergency number and appointed a Mahila Mitra nodal officer to curb attacks on girls and women.

Guntur urban SP PHD Ramakrishna told the media about the emergency WhatsApp service: 8688831568. Ramakrishna said victims can lodge complaints round-the-clock throughout the Guntur urban district without any limits of police stations being applied. He said women can also share their location through GPS, while travelling in hired or public vehicles.

"The police would get back to the complaints filed immediately and action would be taken against any officer, who is found to be negligent in filing cases," he said. Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao said, "DSP Srilakshmi of Tenali has been appointed as the nodal officer and special teams have been formed. Through the WhatsApp number 9490617767, women in Guntur rural can reach us."

He directed the police to keep surveillance on lorry drivers and cleaners, and create awareness among them to park their vehicles at identified places only. Vijaya Rao also said that women can contact the police through 112, 182 and Cyber Mitra’s WhatsApp number 9121211100 during emergencies.