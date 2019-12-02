Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chief YV Subba Reddy blames TDP on Christ issue

The temple trust will be taking legal action against those responsible for the appearance of the name Christ on their official website.

Published: 02nd December 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 08:17 AM

TTD chief YV Subba Reddy

TTD chief YV Subba Reddy. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A day after reports of appearance of the name Christ on their official website, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman YV Subba Reddy said that it was a false propaganda unleashed by the TDP and a vernacular daily.

Speaking to mediapersons, along with TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, here on Sunday, Subba Reddy alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the vernacular daily were using the name of the TTD and Lord Venkateswara for their selfish gains.

The TTD chief said they would initiate legal action and criminal proceedings against those responsible for the false propaganda against the religious institution. He further said they sought an explanation from the Google management over appearance of the name Christ linked to the TTD Panchangam in the search.

"There is no such word ‘Yesu’ on the TTD website or its calendar. This is a Hindu temple, who would do such a thing? What is the need for proselytisation? YS Jagan Mohan Reddy secured 51 per cent of votes in the general elections and people of all faiths voted for his YSR Congress. What is the need for the government to resort to such things and why would the TTD do it? It is the handiwork of the TDP and the vernacular daily, who are unable to find any issues to corner the YSRC government. Hence, they have resorted to such conspiracy," the TTD chief asserted.

Stating that the god will not pardon such people who resorted to the false propaganda, Subba Reddy said two similar allegations were levelled against the TTD in the past and it was proved that one of them was the handiwork of the social media experts hired by the TDP.  

Pointing out the issue of Jerusalem yatra advertisement on Tirumala bus tickets, he said those tickets were printed in April when the TDP was in power. The tickets were released in August after the formation of the new government. After conducting an inquiry, the officials responsible for the lapse were suspended, he explained.

Subba Reddy said, “We are taking the issue very seriously and decided to take legal action against those who are propagating such lies. Please, don’t use the Tirumala temple and the TTD for politics. They are sacred.”

TTD EO Singhal explained how the cached data of Google website created the problem. "In TTD logo, there is a word - Srinivasa Vijayathe and Google search program searches for words sounding similar to display results. Be it Telugu, Hindi or a photograph, Google program takes a part of that word, processes the same using an application and stores the result in its cache to display, when similar sounding words are searched. Google search engine needs to search all websites having a link with the word TTD calendar every time the word is searched. Since it has to display the result in 0.001 seconds, what it does is it stores data of such search in all frequently visited websites and stores the result in its cache. Coming to the TTD Panchangam, the actual words are Sri Venkatesaya Namaha, but the same was stored in Google search as - Sri Yesaiah. It is on Google display and not on TTD website," he clarified.

TTD to have exclusive cybercrime wing

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has proposed to have an exclusive cybercrime wing. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said a proposal in this regard was made at a review meeting held on Sunday.  “In a day or two, we will write to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP D Gautam Sawang seeking setting up of an exclusive cybercrime wing in the TTD, Subba Reddy added.    

