Home States Andhra Pradesh

50-year-old woman gang raped, killed in Andhra Pradesh

A 50-year-old widow was allegedly gang raped and murdered in the G Vemavaram village of East Godavari district.

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Even before the nationwide public outrage over the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad could subside, a similar horrific crime has come to light from Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

According to police, a 50-year-old widow was allegedly gang raped and murdered in the G. Vemavaram village of East Godavari district.

Three men are alleged to have committed the crime when the victim was alone in her house, police said.

Police have arrested one of the suspects and were on the lookout of two others.

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi visited the crime scene and said that two would be arrested within 24 hours.

The woman's husband and son had passed away and her daughter was living in Hyderabad.

This incident comes close on the heels of the rape and murder of 25-year-old veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The victim, who has been given the name of Disha by the police, was raped and murdered by four truck drivers and cleaners on the night of November 27. All the four were arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M. Sucharita made a surprise visit to an all woman police station in the Guntur district. Some women complained to her that the police were not responding properly to their complaints.

The minister voiced concern about this and said that the crimes against women were continuing. She said people were seething with anger over Nirbhaya and Disha cases and asked police to remain alert and deal sternly with those involved in crimes against women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh gang rape Andhra Pradesh gangrape Andhra gangrape Andhra gang rape
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp