After bloody fight, three kin hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three relatives were reported to have engaged in a fight over personal differences at Ongole on Monday. Two brothers beat up another relative, in retaliation to which, the brothers were stabbed by the relative with a cobbler knife. All three were shifted to hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, Vadde Ramesh Reddy (45), a lorry driver from Karavadi village near Ongole had a past grudge against his relatives Nallamalupu Hanuma Reddy (50) and Nallamalupu Krishna Reddy (45), who are workers in the brick industry.

On Sunday, Ramesh Reddy engaged in a verbal spat with the brothers at Karavadi on a small issue. The next day, when he was entering Ongole, he was stopped by the brothers near Highway flyover bridge after which a fight ensued, injuring the three severely.