Andhra Pradesh government orders civil supplies department to issue fresh food security cards

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the civil supplies department not to compromise on rice quality and supply them to beneficiaries in the State.

Published: 03rd December 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the civil supplies department officials not to compromise on rice quality and supply them to beneficiaries in the State. He conducted a review meeting on Monday and sought details from the officials regarding the pilot project of  delivering rice to the doorstep, being implemented in Srikakulam district. 

The officials told the Chief Minister that feedback from the people on quality of rice was positive. They also explained several measures to be taken to implement this service in all districts from next April. The Chief Minister also reviewed measures taken for collecting rice from farmers, packaging units, and storage at godowns across the State. 

He ordered the officials concerned not to delay the procedure and ensure that the rice is checked at every stage before packaging and delivery to the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the State Government on Monday issued orders to the civil supplies department to issue fresh food security cards to all beneficiaries at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. 

