Cricket tournament begins in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chief Selector MSK Prasad encouraged students to play games for physical fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle after inaugurating Pharma Cricket Championship-2019 in coordination with the Old Students’ Association at Vadlamudi in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district on Monday.

“One can reach their goal only if they think differently among others,” he added. The college principal P Srinivasa Babu felicitated Prasad on the occasion.Vignan University chairperson L Rattaiah, organisers Viswanath, Narasimha Rao, Ashok and Yedukondalu participated.