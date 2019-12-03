Implement Zero FIR in state to prevent crimes: Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang directs SPs 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of brutal rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad where the police failed to act swiftly on a missing complaint citing jurisdiction issues, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang has said there is no jurisdiction for police to register cases in the State.

The DGP instructed all the district SPs to conduct awareness sessions on Zero FIR for both police and public. The concept of Zero FIR is an FIR that can be registered in any police station regardless of place of incident and jurisdiction to avoid any delay in case investigation.

Addressing the media at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday on the occasion of release of the course material of Village/ Ward Women Protection Force, Sawang said he issued a circular directing all district SPs to implement the Zero FIR concept. Every police officer in the State should follow the Zero FIR concept strictly to prevent crimes, he said.

“Severe action will be initiated against those who refuse to register a case citing jurisdiction issues, whenever a complainant approaches the police,” the DGP said.Though there are some practical difficulties in implementation of the Zero FIR concept, such as transfer of a case to the police station concerned later, the State police will implement it in the larger interests of public and to prevent crimes.

“We are exploring ways to overcome practical difficulties in implementation of the Zero FIR concept. We are advising people in general and women in particular to approach the nearby police station whenever they are in danger,” the DGP said.

Explaining the role of Village/ Ward Women Protection Force, Sawang said the main objective of its constitution is to make use of the services of secretaries in curbing crime against women in rural areas.

A six-month intensive training will be given to 14,967 secretaries. It will cover various aspects of policing, including maintenance of law and order and eradication of social evils like child marriages and child labour, the DGP said.