Intermediate exams to start from March 4 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education released the schedule of first and second year Intermediate examinations on Monday. The first year Inter examinations will be held from March 4 to 21 while the second year exams will be from March 5 to 23. The Intermediate practical examinations, which will be held in jumbling system, will be held from February 1 to 20.

Officials said examinations will take place on Sundays. The compulsory papers Ethics and Human values for first year students will be held on January 28 and Environmental Education examination for the second year students will be held on January 30. The examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 noon.