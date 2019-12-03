Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan lost sense and mental balance: Andhra Pradesh Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav

The Water Resources Minister accused Pawan of dancing to the tunes of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:18 AM

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav has lashed out at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his comments on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s religion. "No other politician, except Pawan Kalyan, is talking about religion. Everyone can question the government. But, the criticism should be constructive. But it is unfair to talk about the religion of the Chief Minister," the minister said.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Anil Kumar accused Pawan of dancing to the tunes of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. "After floating his party, the actor-turned-politician became a partner of the TDP. It appears that he lost sense and mental balance. He should learn to be in politics without using caste and religion. He talks about nationalism only in his movies," the minister alleged.  

Anil Kumar accused the Jana Sena chief of creating a rift between castes, religions and regions. He used to say that he has no religion or caste. However, he is creating a rift between castes, religions and regions, the minister alleged. 

"Should we call such a person a leader or an actor?”he sought to know. “Pawan is speaking a lot about Jagan’s religion. Jagan is a Christian. He is working for the welfare of all sections of people, irrespective of their caste and creed," he maintained. 

