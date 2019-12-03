Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP activist's arrest for comments on Minister leads to mild tension in Krishna district

Yalamachali Padmaja was arrested for reportedly using objectionable and threatening words against Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao.

Published: 03rd December 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Mild tension prevailed at Kanchikarcherla police station in Krishna district on Tuesday afternoon, following the arrest of TDP activist Yalamachali Padmaja on charges that she has used objectionable and threatening words against Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani)

“Based on the complaint of one Mangalpudi Mukteswara Rao of Gottumukala village in Kanchikacherla mandal of Krishna district, we have brought the accused to the police station for serving notice under Section 41 of CrPC. In the complaint, it was stated that the accused Padmaja has used objectionable remarks against minister Kodali Nani and even said that she will kill him and go to jail. The complainant claimed that the comments of the accused could create communal tension,” Kanchikacherla SI Srihari Babu told TNIE.

Padmaja, who belongs to Errabalem village in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district made the comments against the Minister during the recent visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to Amaravati region. Her comments went viral on social media.

On learning of her arrest, a large number of TDP activists led by former MLA Tangirala Soumya went to the police station and staged a protest. Later, she was released. When she was taken away by the police, her family members decided to lodge a missing person complaint, but when she was released, the did not lodge any complaint. 

Meanwhile, TDP leaders led by TDP MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu and Maddali Giri went to Padmaja’s house to extend their solidarity. Later, they lodged a complaint with Mangalagiri police against Minister Kodali Nani for his objectionable remarks against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. 

Stating that everyone is equal before the law, they demanded to know when Padmaja was arrested, why no action is being taken against the minister. They demanded Kodali Nain’s expulsion from the State Cabinet.

Comments

