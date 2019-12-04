Andhra launched many schemes for disabled, says Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: International Day of Disabled Persons was celebrated at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Various schemes for the welfare of disabled persons were introduced, including increase in wedding allowance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, extension of bus pass renewal from every year to once in three years and payment of pension irrespective of geographical location of the beneficiary.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha said, “Earlier, people with disabilities had to struggle to get SADAREM certificates as they could be availed only once a month. Also on many occasions, people were apprehensive to take certificates as their preferred doctor was missing. Now the facility will be available twice a week and necessary centres will be arranged for certificate issuance.”

She also said that the State government has decided to fill backlog in government posts using disabled candidates. They will also be given priority in setting up stalls near temples, at bus stands and rythu bazaars if they wish to start small businesses. A committee will be formed under the leadership of the district collectors for ensuring proper implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. This committee will have at least one disabled member. Also, loans will be sanctioned to them at low interest rates and they will will be given training in communication skills through Bhavitha Kendram.