Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra launched many schemes for disabled, says Minister

International Day of Disabled Persons was celebrated at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Published: 04th December 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  International Day of Disabled Persons was celebrated at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Various schemes for the welfare of disabled persons were introduced, including increase in wedding allowance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, extension of bus pass renewal from every year to once in three years and payment of pension irrespective of geographical location of the beneficiary.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha said, “Earlier, people with disabilities had to struggle to get SADAREM certificates as they could be availed only once a month. Also on many occasions, people were apprehensive to take certificates as their preferred doctor was missing. Now the facility will be available twice a week and necessary centres will be arranged for certificate issuance.”

She also said that the State government has decided to fill backlog in government posts using disabled candidates. They will also be given priority in setting up stalls near temples, at bus stands and rythu bazaars if they wish to start small businesses. A committee will be formed under the leadership of the district collectors for ensuring proper implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. This committee will have at least one disabled member. Also, loans will be sanctioned to them at low interest rates and they will will be given training in communication skills through Bhavitha Kendram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp