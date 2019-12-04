Home States Andhra Pradesh

App to educate women on safety steps launched

Sawang further said he would visit all colleges in the city to create awareness among the student community about cybercrime against women.

Published: 04th December 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a bid to create awareness about cybercrime against women, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Tuesday launched ‘BeSafe’, an app to educate women on good touch, bad touch, OTP frauds, social media scams, Dial 100 and protection against data theft.

Addressing a gathering of college students who attended a meet to discuss ‘women safety in cyberspace’, Sucharitha said the YSRC government was contemplating introducing a new legislation providing for stringent punishment to those involved in crimes against women.

Appreciating the police department for bringing in various initiatives for women safety, she said they can now lodge complaints online through helplines and social media without having to go to police station. 

Expressing concern over more and more people becoming victims of online harassment, Sucharitha requested the students to utilise helplines such as 100, 112 and 181 to bring any form of harassment to the notice of the police.

“Disturbing incidents such as brutal rape and murder of Nirbhaya and Disha have posed major challenges to the existing laws. Women need to be cautious and protect their personal data from cyber criminals. In many cases, victims suffer in silence. One has to empower oneself by being aware of the advantages and disadvantages of the present technology,” Sucharita added.

DGP Gautam Sawang said Mahila Mithra, Mahila Rakshak and Sthree Shakthi were some of the initiatives by the police department to create a safe and secure environment for women and children.
“We are working round-the-clock for you. Cyber Mithra will deal with cases pertaining to cyber abuse and cyber crimes. I request everyone to be a part of the ‘cyber club’ and bring incidents you face to our notice,” DGP Sawang told the students.

Sawang further said he would visit all colleges in the city to create awareness among the student community about cybercrime against women.Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao explained that the primary objective of introducing the smartphone application was to help women in distress and educate them about actions and precautions needed to be taken in cyberspace.
“With no awareness on cyber frauds, many women and students are falling prey to cybercrime and suffering in silence. I suggest that every woman download the app and recommend the same to their family members.”

He added that the Cyber Mithra teams have created 47 WhatsApp groups for girl students of 34 colleges in the city.Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha and AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp