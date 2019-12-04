Attack on Naidu: TDP lodges plaint with Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Holding Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police (DGP) Gautham Sawang responsible for the attack on the convoy of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, a TDP delegation, led by former minister K Atchannaidu, lodged a complaint with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and urged him to take suitable action against the errant officials.

Speaking after submitting a letter to the Governor explaining the series of events, Atchannaidu sought to know how 2,000 police personnel had failed to control 30 persons, who hurled stones and chappals on Naidu’s convoy during his visit to Amaravati on October 28. How did a police lathi fall on the bus in which the Leader of the Opposition was travelling, he asked. “The DGP and Chief Minister should clarify as to who threw the lathi at the bus — police or protesting YSRC activists.”