Give up slackness or face music, says Sucharita

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Taking a serious note of the various complaints regarding dereliction of duty made against police officers, Minister for Home Mekathoti Sucharita conducted a surprise inspection at the Women Police Station in Guntur on Tuesday.

She interacted with some women, who were waiting to lodge complaints with the police and directed the officers to resolve all of their problems by taking prompt steps.Among the complainants were Sk Ghousia Begum and Sk Mabhu, who met the minister and told her about the problems that they were facing.

Several complaints were received by the office of the home minister in the past few days. While some said that the police were delaying the process of filing cases, others said that the registered cases were not being resolved.

Many such complaints against the Women Police Station were also received, prompting the minister’s visit.Sucharita verified the records at the station and directed the police officers to resolve problems of the public by collecting technical evidence as early as possible.

She said stern action would be taken against errant officers, if they were found to be negligent in resolving cases.“Debate on women safety has taken the centre stage in the country in the wake of Disha’s case in Hyderabad, so the police should be alert and rebuild the image of the department. Gaining the trust of the public should be the top priority now,” she said.

She directed the officers to register ‘Zero FIR’ and initiate investigation immediately after receiving complaints from the victim or the victim’s family without verifying jurisdiction of the police station.

Sucharita further said that the government will appoint women police officers in the women police stations and set up complaint boxes in every police station of the State.