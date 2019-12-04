Home States Andhra Pradesh

 INS Vikrant aircraft carrier to be based in Vizag

As far as India is concerned 90 percent of trade by volume passes through the sea.

Published: 04th December 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Flag officer commanding-in-chief of Eastern Naval Command speaking to mediapersons aboard INS Jalaswha in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday I G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eastern Naval Command will soon have MiG-29 fighter aircraft squadron. Initially, it will be a training facility and subsequently it will be an operational squadron, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief Vice Admiral AK Jain said here on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons on board INS Jalashwha on the eve of Navy Day, Vice Admiral Jain said INS Vikrant aircraft carrier will be based at Vizag and land has already been identified for its berthing facility.
The ENC will also get MRH helicopters and a contract in this connection will be signed soon. These will prove to be a game changer as far as anti-submarine warfare is concerned, the Vice Admiral said.

INS Ranjit was decommissioned and two Rajput class ships will be decommissioned next year, he said. “As a replacement of these ships, the ENC will get three Delhi class ships, besides three ships out of seven Shivali class ships,” he added.

Currently, the Vice Admiral said the ENC was undertaking four mission-based deployments—North Bay of Bengal  Deployment, Malacca Deployment, Central IOR deployment and Sunda development. Ships from the command will also be  deployed in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol.

He said the command has recently inducted Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), which is capable of rescuing submarines in distress up to depth of 650 metres.  The DSRV is capable of being transported by air and seat at short notice.

As far as India is concerned 90 percent of trade by volume passes through the sea.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of $ 5  trillion economy and it can be achieved through facilitating smooth maritime trade. Hence maritime security has become more  important, he said.
As part of Act East policy, ENC is engaged in bilateral exercises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp