Home States Andhra Pradesh

Liquor sale dips in Andhra Pradesh, says panel

1st Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee meet held, suggests upping vigil in Agencies

Published: 04th December 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

MVPC chairperson V Lakshmana Reddy addressing the media during their first meet at Prohibition and Excise office in Vijayawada on Tuesday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Stressing the need for transforming Andhra Pradesh into a liquor-free State, members of Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee (MVPC) have urged the officials concerned to strengthen surveillance in Agency areas and set up inter-State check posts to check illegal production and transportation of ganja and arrack.

The maiden meeting of the committee was held at the Prohibition and Excise Commissioner’s office in the city here on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the meet, committee chairman V Lakshmana Reddy said the sale of Indian Manufactured Liquor (IML) has decreased by 24.32 per cent and 55 per cent in case of beer during October and November this year as compared to last year’s figures for the same period.

“The number of liquor shops has come down from 4,380 to 3,500 post implementation of the new liquor policy on October 1. Also, their operating times have been reduced and can only conduct business between 11 am to 8 pm,” he added.

Elaborating further, Reddy said the State government has allocated Rs 3.75 crore for the current fiscal to meet expenditure incurred towards campaigning against ill effects of liquor consumption.

“Under the initiative, the committee is planning to create awareness among public through short films, designing posters and hoardings highlighting the ill effects of liquor consumption. We are requesting the government to establish deaddiction centres in every district headquarter in association with the teaching hospitals. Necessary assistance will be taken from self help groups and village, ward volunteers for campaigning to sensitise the public about ill effects of liquor,’’ the chairman informed.

Listing out the activities planned by the committee, Reddy said the committee members will conduct a study in Gujarat, Bihar and Mizoram, where liquor ban is being effectively implemented  and replicate the procedure in the State.

Plans are also under consideration to invite experts like Medha Patkar and Swami Agnivesh to educate students and youth about the harm caused to their health if they consume liquor, he said, adding that filmmakers should also extend their support by refraining from consuming liquor on the silver screen as youth have the tendency to ape these practices.

Prohibition and excise enforcement director P Hari Kumar has called upon citizens to make use of the toll free numbers, 14500 and 1800-425-4868 (Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise) to lodge complaints pertaining to illegal transportation of liquor and production of ganja and arrack in their surroundings. He further said that coordination will be improved with other departments by strengthening enforcement and surveillance in Agency areas, where ganja is cultivated and transported illegally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh liquor ban Andhra Pradesh liquor ban
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp