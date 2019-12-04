Now, you can buy APCO handloom products online

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Now, you can buy Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) products online. The APCO and Amazon signed an agreement under which the e-commerce major will promote and sell APCO handloom products online.

Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy launched the online sale of APCO products at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The government has taken the decision to make APCO handloom products available worldwide, the minister said. At present, the APCO products are being sold through its showrooms. “Despite having a great demand for handloom products, lack of marketing facilities came as a hurdle. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to increase the income level of weavers and the agreement with Amazon will give a big boost to APCO products,” the minister asserted. As many as 104 types of handloom products worth `60 lakh have already been handed over to Amazon for marketing. The products will be available worldwide. Though Amazon is generally charging 15 per cent commission for products, it is only 8 per cent for APCO products, officials claimed.

Sarees, towels, lungies, dothies, chunnies/dupattas, dress materials, bed sheets, napkins and various other APCO products have been listed on Amazon.