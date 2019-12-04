Prakasam district SP bags national award

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal will become the first police officer from the State to bag the ‘7th G files governance award-2019’, an award given to a civil servant for peerless performance and integrity.He will be going to New Delhi on December 12 to receive the national-level award.

It may be recalled that the SP had also recently won the Skoch Award-2019, another national-level award.

This award is constituted by G Files magazine, a national magazine on bureaucracy and governance. The award presentation function will be held at the Civil Services Officers’ Institute, New Delhi on the evening of December 12, 2019.

As per official information, a four-member jury comprising Prabhat Kumar (former cabinet secretary of India), Anil Razdan (former power secretary) MB Kaushal (former Secretary, internal Security, Home Ministry) and Vishnu Bhagwan (former chief secretary of Haryana) selected Kaushal for this year’s award.

“The SP has been here for a few months but has already done enough for a decade,” said an officer.