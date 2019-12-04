Retired ICAR scientist is Biodiversity Board chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) retired scientist Dr Bandi Mariya Kumar Reddy is the new chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board.The State government on Tuesday issued an order appointing Mariya Kumar Reddy as the new State Biodiversity chairman considering his knowledge and experience in agriculture and biodiversity-related activities. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) (FAC) N Pradeep Kumar, who has been acting as the in-charge till now, has been relieved from the additional duty. Notification of the appointment of Mariya Kumar Reddy will be published in the next issue of the Andhra Pradesh Gazette.