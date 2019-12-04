Study Mumbai rail for Visakha Metro, says CM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Stating that best standards should be followed in construction of metro rail coaches and stations, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed metro officials to study design of pillars of Mumbai metro rail.

Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC) chairperson and managing director P Ramakrishna Reddy apprised the Chief Minister that 140.13 km would be covered by the proposed metro rail project, which will be completed in 10 phases in 10 corridors.

As part of the first phase of Visakha Metro Rail Project, works for 46.42 km will be taken up in three corridors—34.23 km from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi via Gajuwaka, NAD, Gurudwara and Hanumanthawaka, 5.26 km from Gurudwara to Old Post office and 6.91 km from Tatichetlapalem to Ramakrishna Beach.

The first phase was proposed to be completed by 2020-24, the AMRC chief said, at a review meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday.

On seeing the metro rail models used across the world, the Chief Minister instructed Ramakrishna Reddy it was important to take the best construction model.Also adequate parking space must be provided at metro stations.

The officials said around 40 per cent of water, supplied from Polavaram to Vizag through canals, was being wasted due to evaporation. He said it was necessary to supply water through pipelines under watergrid project in a bid to check wastage.

However, Jagan asked officials concerned to prepare plans to supply drinking water needs of Payakaraopeta, Yelamanchili, Narsipatnam and Anakapalle, while meeting the industrial needs. The proposals should also focus on Visakhapatnam, he added.