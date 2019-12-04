Home States Andhra Pradesh

Study Mumbai rail for Visakha Metro, says CM

Project to cover 140.13 km 10 phases; in 1st phase, works for 46.42 km to be taken up

Published: 04th December 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Stating that best standards should be followed in construction of metro rail coaches and stations, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed metro officials to study design of pillars of Mumbai metro rail.

Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC) chairperson and managing director P Ramakrishna Reddy  apprised the Chief Minister that 140.13 km would be covered by the proposed metro rail project, which will be completed in 10 phases in 10 corridors.

As part of the first phase of Visakha Metro Rail Project, works for 46.42 km will be taken up in three corridors—34.23 km from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi via Gajuwaka, NAD, Gurudwara and Hanumanthawaka, 5.26 km from Gurudwara to Old Post office and 6.91 km from Tatichetlapalem to Ramakrishna Beach.

The first phase was proposed to be completed by 2020-24, the AMRC chief said, at a review meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday.

On seeing the metro rail models used across the world, the Chief Minister instructed Ramakrishna Reddy it was important to take the best construction model.Also adequate parking space must be provided at metro stations.  

The officials said around 40 per cent of water, supplied from Polavaram to Vizag through canals, was being wasted due to evaporation. He said it was necessary to supply water through pipelines under watergrid project in a bid to check wastage.

However, Jagan asked officials concerned to prepare plans to supply drinking water needs of Payakaraopeta, Yelamanchili, Narsipatnam and Anakapalle, while meeting the industrial needs. The proposals should also focus on Visakhapatnam, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy metro rail
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp