TDP activist’s arrest triggers tension in Krishna dist

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Mild tension prevailed at Kanchikarcherla police station in Krishna district on Tuesday, following the arrest of TDP activist Yalamachali Padmaja on charges that she used objectionable words against Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani).

“Based on the complaint of one Mangalpudi Mukteswara Rao from Gottumukala village in Kanchikacherla mandal of Krishna district, we have brought the accused to the police station for serving notice under Section 41 of CrPC. In the complaint, it was stated that Padmaja had used objectionable language against minister Kodali Nani and even said that she would kill him and go to jail. The complainant claimed that the comments of the accused could create communal tension,” Kanchikacherla Sub-Inspector Srihari Babu told TNIE.

Padmaja from Errabalem village in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district made the comments against the minister during the recent visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to Amaravati region.

On learning of her arrest, TDP activists led by former MLA Tangirala Soumya went to the police station and staged a protest. Later, she was released. When she was taken away by the police, her family members decided to lodge a missing person complaint but decided against it as she was released later.

Meanwhile, TDP MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu and Maddali Giri and others went to Padmaja’s house to extend their solidarity. Later, they lodged a complaint with the Mangalagiri police against minister Kodali Nani for his objectionable remarks against Chandrababu Naidu.

Stating that everyone is equal before the law, they demanded to know why Padmaja was arrested, why no action was being taken against the minister. They demanded Kodali Nani’s expulsion from the State Cabinet.