Andhra Pradesh: Worker injured as chemical container explodes in Madakasira

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a freak mishap, a 40-year old worker was injured seriously when he was working on repairing a broke water-pipeline at Kaderepalle area of Madakasira town in Anantapur district on Thursday.

One Kishtappa along with some other workers went to repair a broken pipeline of Sri Rama Reddy Drinking Water Scheme. Preparing to repair the pipeline, Kishtappa opened the container containing a chemical called hardener and suddenly the container exploded and he suffered serious injuries.

Other workers at the site shifted him to safety and doused the flames on his body. Later, he was rushed to a local hospital in Madakasira, where he was administered first aid. With his condition turning serious, he is being shifted to Hindupur Government Hospital. It is learnt that the chemical hardener explodes on coming into contact with air if it was not handled properly and the worker was reportedly ignorant of this fact.