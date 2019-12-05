Charred bodies of mother, child found in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Brutal murder and burning of an unknown woman and her child near Lingamgunta-Marella Gunta Palem villages within Madddipadu Police Station limits caused flutter in the area on Wednesday, though the incident happened on Tuesday night.As per the police sources and eyewitnesses, an unknown woman, aged around 23 to 25 years and child, aged around one or one-and-half years, were murdered and burnt. Their bodies were found in a semi-burnt state near the fields of Lingamgunta and Marella Gunta Palem villages in Maddipadu mandal on Tuesday night. Locals observed flames at around 7 pm and went to the spot and saw the burnt bodies. Then, the police were called in.

Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad along with Ongole Taluka PS CI Lakshman, Ongole Rural CI P Subba Rao, Maddipadu SI Shaik Khader Basha and other police staff visited the spot. District SP Siddharth Kaushal also visited the crime spot at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. The SP inquired about the case details. Maddipadu SI registered the case and investigation is on under the Ongole Rural CI.

The bodies were shifted to Ongole RIMS hospital for autopsy and later preserved at mortuary.

Initially, the Maddipadu and Santhanauthalapadu (SN Padu) police officials discussed for a while about which PS limits the offence took place and which PS had to register the case. Later, it was decided that the crime occurred in Maddipadu PS limits and accordingly the Maddipadu SI registered the case.In this connection, SP Siddharth Kaushal said, “We have some key leads and special teams have been already deployed to catch the culprits.”