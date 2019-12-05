Cops nab three, gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh seized

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three persons involved in five robbery cases were arrested by the Chilakaluripet police on Wednesday. As much as 17 sovereigns of gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh and a motorbike was recovered from their possession.

Addressing a press conference at the Chilakaluripet police station, urban circle inspector V Suryanarayana said the three -Korrapati Veera Nagaraju of Vijayawada, Sk Nagarjuna of Narasaraopet and Davala Yesubabu of Chilakaluripet- were involved in robbery cases in the Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet area.

Among the three, Veera Nagaraju has various theft cases filed against him in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the other hand, a dacoit sheet has been opened against Nagaraju at Vijayawada. According to the police, following the complaint of Jampala China Naik of Chilakaluripet on November 16, investigation was carried out and the three were nabbed.