First Zero FIR case registered in Krishna, missing boy traced in Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following a complaint lodged by a father that his son went missing from BC Welfare Hostel at Jujjur Village of Veerulapadu mandal, the Kanchikacherla Police registered the first Zero FIR under Nandigama subdivision in Krishna district on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, Kanchikacherla sub-inspector G Sri Hari Babu said that G Dharma Teja (14), a native of Jujjur village who is studying X class and staying at BC Welfare Hostel went missing on Wednesday evening after an argument with a class VIII student in the school.

Reportedly depressed over the incident, Teja took permission from the school around 3:30 and left but did not return to the hostel. On being alerted, Teja’s father Ravi Nayak along with the hostel warden immediately approached Kanchikacherla police and lodged a missing person complaint

"Following the complaint, two special teams were formed they took up search operation at Kodada and Kanchikacherla bus stations to trace the whereabouts of Teja. However, we came to know that the boy went to his relative's house at Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district in Telangana," he said.

On Thursday morning, a special team was sent to Mirayalaguda to bring the boy back to the village. He will be handed over to his parents once he returns to Kanchikacherla, he added.

Normally, in such cases, the complainant would be asked to approach the police station under whose jurisdiction the crime or incident has taken place, but now with zero FIR, the complaint could be lodged with any police station saving time.