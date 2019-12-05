In a minor reshuffle, six IPS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle of IPS officers, the State Government transferred six officers and posted them at different positions and places.

As per GO issued late Wednesday night, TA Tripathi, 1987 batch IPS officer, who was waiting for posting was a member, Commissioner of Inquires in the existing vacancy. Md Ahsan Reza, currently working as Special Secretary to Government, Home Department has been transferred and posted as Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services in the existing vacancy.

Manish Kumar Sinha, who is waiting for posting, has been made IGP, Intelligence in the existing vacancy. Kumar Vishwajeet, who has been holding the full additional charge of the post-Addl DGP Intelligence was relieved of his additional duty.

Bhaskar Bhusan has been made the new Superintendent of Police Nellore district in place of Aishwarya Rastogi, who is transferred and posted as AIG (administration) office of DGP at Mangalagiri.