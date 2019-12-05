Home States Andhra Pradesh

In a minor reshuffle, six IPS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

Md Ahsan Reza, currently working as Special Secretary to Government, Home Department has been transferred and posted as Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services in the existing vacancy.

Published: 05th December 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle of IPS officers, the State Government transferred six officers and posted them at different positions and places. 

As per GO issued late Wednesday night, TA Tripathi, 1987 batch IPS officer, who was waiting for posting was a member, Commissioner of Inquires in the existing vacancy. Md Ahsan Reza, currently working as Special Secretary to Government, Home Department has been transferred and posted as Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services in the existing vacancy.

Manish Kumar Sinha, who is waiting for posting, has been made IGP, Intelligence in the existing vacancy. Kumar Vishwajeet, who has been holding the full additional charge of the post-Addl DGP Intelligence was relieved of his additional duty. 

Bhaskar Bhusan has been made the new Superintendent of Police Nellore district in place of Aishwarya Rastogi,  who is transferred and posted as AIG (administration) office of DGP at Mangalagiri. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPS officers transfer
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp