Youth slashes girl’s neck, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A youngster tried to kill a girl by slashing her throat after she reportedly refused to marry him and later attempted suicide on Wednesday. According to the police, Ankam Akhil from Narasaraopet had fallen in love with a 17-year-old girl from Chilakaluripet. Akhil then proposed to marry her and asked her parents for permission. Allegedly, the girl’s parents had consented to the marriage primarily.

Later, the girl refused to marry Akhil and unable to handle rejection, he went to her house on Wednesday morning and tried to kill her by cutting her throat with a sharp blade. After this, he tried to commit suicide in the same manner.

The duo was rescued by neighbours, who shifted them to a hospital. Chilakaluripet urban CI V Suryanarayana said that a case was registered, based on the complaint of the minor girl and are conducting inquiry. As per information, both were responding well to the treatment.