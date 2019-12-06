Andhra Pradesh BJP leader commits suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A BJP leader committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

According to Mangalagiri urban CI DN Kumar, 28-year-old Janjanam Madhu took the step days after his wife Swarnalatha had lodged a complaint against him.

In her complaint, she said Madhu was a drunkard and neglected family duties. Allegedly, the duo regularly engaged in quarrels.

The police had called in elders of both the families and tried to pacify their differences then. Police suspect family disputes might have played a role in his suicide.

A case has been filed and body has been sent for post-mortem.

Suicide Helpline:

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000