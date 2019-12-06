Andhra Pradesh CM launches Kia plant, assures government’s support

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated Kia Motors fully-functional production facility at Erramanchi in Penukonda mandal of Anantapur district and assured the company of the government’s support.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Kia Motors’ first manufacturing plant two years after its construction began with an investment of USD 1.1 billion, the Chief Minister said he foresaw great hope that like-minded companies from all over the globe would set up shop in India, specifically in the State.

“Kia Motors has done a wonderful job here. This plant, once it is fully commissioned, is capable of generating 11,000 direct jobs and another 7,000 through its ancillary units,” he said and wished the company success in its future endeavours.

“We have a proactive government here. You can reach out to us and we will extend every possible help required to make the units successful,” he promised and thanked Kia for giving the State a wonderful automobile production facility.

Bongkil Shin, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, said it was an exciting time in the Korea-India relations and that he was privileged to witness the bilateral relations scaling new heights.

“Korean companies, motivated by India’s great potential, are eager to establish a much stronger business presence in the country than ever before. The State of Andhra Pradesh with its vast potential and the business-friendly environment will definitely attract a huge chunk of Korean investment.

The success of Kia Motors will further pave the way. As the ambassador, I am committed to ensuring Korean presence in the State grow manifold and I can count on the support of the State government,” he said.

Describing the moment as an important milestone, CEO and president of Kia Motors Corporation Han-Woo Park said he was overwhelmed with the consumer response to Seltos, the first made-in-India product of the company, which has set a new record of 6,046 bookings in a single day. He attributed the success to the impeccable planning and execution, along with attention to detailing and designing.

“Our success would not have been possible without the support of the government, which provided the perfect environment to make our dreams come true. It has been a mutually rewarding partnership and it will only get bigger and better in the days to come,” he said.

The fully-functional production facility of Kia is capable of producing up to around 3,00,000 units each year, boosting Kia’s total global manufacturing volume as it entered the world’s fourth-largest new car market.

Kia now plans the production of additional models at its Anantapur plant and will commence production of its premium MPV model in early 2020. It also plans to introduce a new sub-compact SUV model later that year. Kia would be showcasing its next product for the Indian market - premium Carnival MPV - at the Indian Auto Expo in February 2020.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was given a tour of the production facility and explained each and every aspect of the production at the plant, which is the auto company’s most-technologically manufacturing unit across the globe.

