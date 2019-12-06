Andhra Pradesh gets new Intelligence chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has appointed Manish Kumar Sinha, an inspector-general rank officer, to head the Intelligence wing of the State, while affecting a minor reshuffle of IPS officers. Six IPS officers were transferred and posted in the rejig.

Though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handpicked Telangana State cadre officer Stephen Raveendra for the coveted post soon after taking the reins of the State, there was an inordinate delay in the inter-state deputation of the officer forcing the government to post officers in Full Additional Charge (FAC) for the post.

The 1994-batch IPS officer Kumar Vishwajeet has been holding the FAC of the Intelligence chief post, an Additional DG rank post.

In late Wednesday night’s reshuffle, the government posted 2000-batch IGP-rank officer Manish Kumar to head the Intelligence wing. Manish Kumar Sinha was waiting for posting till now.