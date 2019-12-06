As part of introducing English medium in schools, teacher training to start from December 17

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of introducing English medium in schools, education officials are speeding up the process of teacher training in the State.

The first batch of training is going to start from December 17 at Agastya International Foundation in Kuppam of Chittoor district.

Mathematics and Science teachers will be given four-day training.

The training sessions by Agastya Foundation and Infosys Foundation will continue till July 16, with four days slotted for each district. In each batch, 150 teachers--50 teachers each of Mathematics, Physics and Biology subjects--will be trained.

All district educational officers have been instructed to send a list of teachers not exceeding 180, covering all government schools. DEOs of a few districts have already sent the list with teacher names.