Six-year-old boy kidnapped by father’s friends for ransom, rescued

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri police rescued a six-year-old boy from the clutches of kidnappers within 24 hours of the child being abducted.

While police arrested one of the two kidnappers, who had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh for the release of the boy, the search is on to nab the other culprit.

According to police sources, the boy Kunapureddy Parthasarathy, whose parents are residents of Amarreddy Colony at Tadepalli in Amaravati and was kidnapped on Wednesday evening.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when his mother Venkata Ratnam lodged a complaint with the police.

The boy’s mother suspected that her son was kidnapped by two persons, who were her husband’s friends and stated that her husband Srinivasa Rao was unaware of the kidnapping.

She suspected that her husband’s friends Samuel and Abraham might have kidnapped the boy while he was returning home from the school on Wednesday. The boy studies in Class I at a school near their house in Tadepalli.

Ratnam lodged the complaint with the police at Tadepalli Police Station after receiving a call from an unknown person, who demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom and threatened her with dire consequences if she lodged a complaint with the police.

Mangalagiri DSP D Durga Prasad said that the police formed seven special teams to nab the kidnappers.

“The special teams conducted searches to trace the boy and nab the kidnappers with the help of technology. The accused Samuel and Abraham had consumed liquor with the boy’s father and left him in an inebriated condition and kidnapped the boy while he was returning home from school,” the DSP said.

He added that Srinivasa Rao did not know about his son’s kidnapping due to liquor-induced drowsiness.

Durga Prasad said, “The police found Samuel getting down from an auto-rickshaw with the boy at Kothapeta of Mangalagiri, and caught him immediately. The boy was later handed over to his parents. Search for the other accused is on.”

The police was questioning Samuel to find out their motive. A case has been registered.