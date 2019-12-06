Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six-year-old boy kidnapped by father’s friends for ransom, rescued

The boy’s mother suspected that her son was kidnapped by two persons, who were her husband’s friends and stated that her husband Srinivasa Rao was unaware of the kidnapping.

Published: 06th December 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

The first class student was suspected to have been kidnapped by his father's friends.

The first class student was suspected to have been kidnapped by his father's friends.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri police rescued a six-year-old boy from the clutches of kidnappers within 24 hours of the child being abducted.

While police arrested one of the two kidnappers, who had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh for the release of the boy, the search is on to nab the other culprit.

According to police sources, the boy Kunapureddy Parthasarathy, whose parents are residents of Amarreddy Colony at Tadepalli in Amaravati and was kidnapped on Wednesday evening.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when his mother Venkata Ratnam lodged a complaint with the police.

The boy’s mother suspected that her son was kidnapped by two persons, who were her husband’s friends and stated that her husband Srinivasa Rao was unaware of the kidnapping.

She suspected that her husband’s friends Samuel and Abraham might have kidnapped the boy while he was returning home from the school on Wednesday. The boy studies in Class I at a school near their house in Tadepalli.

Ratnam lodged the complaint with the police at Tadepalli Police Station after receiving a call from an unknown person, who demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom and threatened her with dire consequences if she lodged a complaint with the police.

Mangalagiri DSP D Durga Prasad said that the police formed seven special teams to nab the kidnappers.
“The special teams conducted searches to trace the boy and nab the kidnappers with the help of technology. The accused Samuel and Abraham had consumed liquor with the boy’s father and left him in an inebriated condition and kidnapped the boy while he was returning home from school,” the DSP said.

He added that Srinivasa Rao did not know about his son’s kidnapping due to liquor-induced drowsiness.
Durga Prasad said, “The police found Samuel getting down from an auto-rickshaw with the boy at Kothapeta of Mangalagiri, and caught him immediately. The boy was later handed over to his parents. Search for the other accused is on.”

The police was questioning Samuel to find out their motive. A case has been registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh kidnapping case Andhra kidnap Andhra Pradesh kidnap case Tadepalli Police Station
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp