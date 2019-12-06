Home States Andhra Pradesh

Viveka murder: SIT questions TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy

Though the previous Kadapa SP Abhishek Mohanty had conducted an extensive investigation, he was never summoned for questioning, he observed.  

Published: 06th December 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy on his way to appear before the SIT.

TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy on his way to appear before the SIT. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Probe into the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy intensified with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday questioning TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy alias B Tech Ravi, a close aide of the slain leader.

Apart from BTech Ravi, others who appeared for questioning on the day were former MLC C Narayana Reddy, elder brother of BJP leader and former minister in the previous TDP government C Adinarayana Reddy, and K Parameshwar Reddy.

The three appeared before the SIT, which is operating from the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Kadapa, in the morning and were questioned till evening.

After coming out of the PTC, Narayana Reddy said he received a call from Kondapuram circle inspector Sriram Srinivas to appear before the SIT for questioning. “I assume that the SIT had called me for questioning as I had won against Vivekananda Reddy in the MLC elections,’’ he told media.

“The SIT may have called me for questioning as I belong to Pulivendula constituency and have knowledge of the developments in the constituency,’’ he said, adding that he gave all the information he had on the issue to the police and expressed hope that the real culprits could be caught soon.

Ravi said the police asked him about his whereabouts on the day of the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. Stating that he told the investigators that he would cooperate in the investigation, Ravi said he did not have any evidence related to the case.

Though the previous Kadapa SP Abhishek Mohanty had conducted an extensive investigation, he was never summoned for questioning, he observed.  

Ravi also said that party supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had never said that the police were trying to implicate TDP leaders in the case, but had only demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Viveka’s murder if the State police failed to crack the murder mystery.

Narayana Reddy said he appeared before the police as per the directions of the SIT officials and that he would cooperate in the investigation. “I hope the investigation continues in a fair and transparent manner,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Vivekananda Reddy M Ravindranath Reddy B Tech Ravi
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp