Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Assembly winter session: TDP to raise 21 issues

Faulting the government’s decision to hold the Assembly session for seven days, Naidu said it exposed lack of sincerity on the part of the YSRC government to discuss public issues.

Published: 07th December 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Ahead of the commencement of the winter session of the AP Legislative Assembly from Monday, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu chaired the TD Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting in the newly-inaugurated party office near Mangalagiri on Friday and discussed the issues to be raised in the House.

The TDLP decided to raise 21 issues, including skyrocketing prices of onions, essential commodities, ‘false’ cases against TDP leaders and cadres, suicide of building and construction workers due to scarcity of sand, interlinking of rivers, implementation of the provisions in the AP State Reorganisation Act, irregularities in recruitment to village/ward secretariats and volunteers, non-payment of 4th and 5th instalments of crop redemption scheme to farmers, power cuts, pending of NREGA bills, selling of government lands in the name of Build AP, financial crisis in the State, hefty salaries to government advisors, stalling of capital city works, curbs on media, and cancellation of welfare schemes.

Faulting the government’s decision to hold the Assembly session for seven days, Naidu said it exposed lack of sincerity on the part of the YSRC government to discuss public issues.

After offering to conduct  the Assembly for any number of days and hours as sought by the TDP in the first session, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went back on his word by reducing it to a nominal session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TD Legislature Party meeting TDLP meeting AP State Reorganisation Act
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp