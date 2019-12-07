Andhra Pradesh Assembly winter session: TDP to raise 21 issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the commencement of the winter session of the AP Legislative Assembly from Monday, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu chaired the TD Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting in the newly-inaugurated party office near Mangalagiri on Friday and discussed the issues to be raised in the House.

The TDLP decided to raise 21 issues, including skyrocketing prices of onions, essential commodities, ‘false’ cases against TDP leaders and cadres, suicide of building and construction workers due to scarcity of sand, interlinking of rivers, implementation of the provisions in the AP State Reorganisation Act, irregularities in recruitment to village/ward secretariats and volunteers, non-payment of 4th and 5th instalments of crop redemption scheme to farmers, power cuts, pending of NREGA bills, selling of government lands in the name of Build AP, financial crisis in the State, hefty salaries to government advisors, stalling of capital city works, curbs on media, and cancellation of welfare schemes.

Faulting the government’s decision to hold the Assembly session for seven days, Naidu said it exposed lack of sincerity on the part of the YSRC government to discuss public issues.

After offering to conduct the Assembly for any number of days and hours as sought by the TDP in the first session, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went back on his word by reducing it to a nominal session.