‘Clarity on pending, new projects soon’: Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources Department is expecting a clear indication from the government on the irrigation projects that should be taken up on a priority basis in a week’s time. It is learnt that the department has submitted a list of projects -- new and those put on hold after the change of guard in May this year -- to the Finance Department, which is examining the proposal.

“We have sent the list of projects to be taken up on priority basis to the Finance Department. We will get a clarity in a few days,” a senior official explained.

While the Water Resources Department has sent the list of priority projects to the government for financial concurrence sometime ago, it is yet to get a nod due to financial constraints.

According to information, the department needs an estimated Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 crore to take up new projects.

Facing difficulty in the mobilisation of resources, the department is reportedly mulling the idea of borrowing loans through a corporation.

Sources said that the department is looking at launching the works related to a few projects, both pending and new, in Kadapa later this month, during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the district.

For the record, even though almost six months have lapsed since the YSRC government issued an order cancelling irrigation projects which were awarded but were not launched for execution and put on hold those which achieved less than 25 per cent progress, a clear decision on what projects would be continued was yet to be taken.

These projects were to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore.

“We have already initiated reverse tendering in case of a few projects like Veligonda. There are a few more projects for which reverse tendering would be held. A decision with respect to some projects which reached 25 per cent is yet to be taken,” another official observed.