Elderly woman charred to death in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: An elderly woman was charred to death in Pitapuram Mandal of East Godavari after her thatched house caught fire on the intervening night of Friday night.

The woman, B Nagamma (80), was living alone in a thatched house in Agraharam village of Pitapuram Mandal. The house went up in flames allegedly due to short circuit when the woman was fast asleep.

Locals alerted the fire services personnel who rushed to the village but failed to save the woman. Police registered a case and are investigating.