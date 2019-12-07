'No hike in price of VIP darshan tickets': TTD Executive Officer
TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said the aim behind Sri Venkateswara Aalaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust is to construct Sri Venkateswara temples in SC, ST, and BC areas.
Answering a pilgrim caller, Satyanarayana from Kothagudem who said, whether Rs 10,000 is the hiked price for the VIP ticket, the EO said the pilgrims are still in a misconception that TTD has hiked the price of VIP darshan ticket from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 which is not correct.
“We have privileges for donations ranging over Rs 1 lakh for other Trusts. But in SRIVANI, for a contribution of Rs 10,000, one ticket will be allotted on payment of Rs 500. This is only mulled as a one-time privilege for donations ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 99,999,” he added.
A caller Krishna Rao from Arasaville brought to the notice of EO that there should be a person to supervise the shoe keeping gallery.