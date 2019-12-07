'No hike in price of VIP darshan tickets': TTD Executive Officer

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said the aim behind Sri Venkateswara Aalaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust is to construct Sri Venkateswara temples in SC, ST, and BC areas.

Answering a pilgrim caller, Satyanarayana from Kothagudem who said, whether Rs 10,000 is the hiked price for the VIP ticket, the EO said the pilgrims are still in a misconception that TTD has hiked the price of VIP darshan ticket from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 which is not correct.

“We have privileges for donations ranging over Rs 1 lakh for other Trusts. But in SRIVANI, for a contribution of Rs 10,000, one ticket will be allotted on payment of Rs 500. This is only mulled as a one-time privilege for donations ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 99,999,” he added.

A caller Krishna Rao from Arasaville brought to the notice of EO that there should be a person to supervise the shoe keeping gallery.