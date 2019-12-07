Ongole civic body joins hands with Mahindra & Mahindra to set up wet waste power generation plant

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has joined hands with Mahindra & Mahindra to set up a facility where power will be generated from wet waste.

Around 85 to 100 tons of wet and dry waste is produced daily within OMC limits. However, the Corporation lacks proper recycling facilities.

Mahindra & Mahindra already operates a similar plant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The company officials approached the civic body with a proposal to set up a similar wet-waste power plant here.

The civic body reportedly introduced the two dustbin segregation system for wet and dry waste respectively, sometime back.

However, the initiative proved to be a failure as citizens did not segregate household waste while handing it over to waste collectors.

OMC officials have identified around 13 acre land in Guthikondavaripalem village for the plant near Ongole and informed the same to the district authorities.

The plant is being given to the private firm on a 20 year lease at the end of which the rights will revert to the municipal corporation.

“Mahindra & Mahindra representatives arrived here on Wednesday and discussed about establishing a wet-waste based power generation plant here. We have agreed to their proposal and will slowly increase the volume of waste supplied to the plant if the initiative turns out to be a success,” OMC commissioner P Niranjan Reddy told TNIE.