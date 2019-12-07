Second Andhra State-level sports competitions for municipal schools from December 13

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The second State-level sports competitions for municipal schools will be held at BR Stadium from December 13.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation will organise the sports meet for three days.

Special Officer and District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar launched logo of the event here on Friday.

He said more than 1,118 students will participate in the competitions from 59 municipal schools from 13 districts of the State.

He said boys and girls studying between Class 6 and 10 would be participating in the event.

Kho-Kho, kabaddi, volley ball, shuttle badminton, 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 metres race, long jump and other athletics will be conducted.GMC Commissioner C Anuradha said the first competitions were held at Kurnool.