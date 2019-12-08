Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP leader Kanna Lakshmi Narayana demands arrest of IT Grids chief in data theft case

Senior BJP leader, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said the arrest of the firm’s head would give confidence to the people and voters of Andhra Pradesh that their personal data would not be allowed to be misuse

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  BJP State president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana has shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding that the chief of IT Grids India Pvt Ltd, D Ashok, who was allegedly involved in a data theft case, be arrested immediately. The senior BJP leader said the arrest of the firm’s head would give confidence to the people and voters of Andhra Pradesh that their personal data would not be allowed to be misused.

In the letter, Kanna stated, “It astonishes everyone as to why the State government is complacent and lenient towards a culprit whose company has stolen sensitive personal data of crores of people of Andhra Pradesh. We ask the government to immediately arrest the chief of IT Grids Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, and follow up the case so as to given confidence to people that their data will not be allowed to be misused.”
It might be recalled here that in March this year, a case was registered against the firm--which developed mobile application ‘Seva Mitra’ used by the Telugu Desam Party to interact with voters-- following a complaint that it had fraudulently obtained the data of AP voters and misused it. An investigation was on ever since.

