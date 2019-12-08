Facial recognition to monitor sanitary workers in Andhra's Ongole district

ONGOLE: As per the directives of the State government, the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) authorities are planning to monitor the activities of sanitation staff via facial recognition using CCTV cameras installed across the city.

At present, all municipal bodies in the district including OMC use biometric thumb impression system for recording staff attendance. However, from time to time reports emerge that sanitation employees do not attend to their duties and simply come in the evening and make a thumb impression to ensure their exit record.

As a result, hardworking employees are bearing the brunt as they have to complete extra cleaning works on time. To put a stop to these unethical practices, municipal officials in the district have been ordered to make arrangements for surveillance of their sanitation workers.

The biometric system also suffers from server slowdown from time to time which makes recording attendance a time taking process. All of these, have forced the municipal authorities to search for an alternative solution.

“We believe the new facial recognition system will aid in assessing the diligence of all sanitary workers. If all employees attend to their duties, there will be no accumulation of garbage,” OMC commissioner P Niranjan Reddy said.